Chevy Camaro Could Get A Price Cut To Better Compete With The Mustang

The Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang have been outselling the Chevrolet Camaro for the past couple of months and it appears executives at the bowtie brand have taken notice.
Speaking with Automotive News at the unveiling the Camaro ZL1 race car, GM's Executive Vice President of Global Product Development revealed the company is considering adjusting the Camaro's price points. As Mark Reuss explained, "I think we've got opportunities at the very low end of the Camaro range and some remix of some of the V8 options on it so we don't force people to buy all the options with a V8, just to get a V8."
There's no word on when the changes could be enacted but the arrival of the 2018 Ford Mustang will likely put additional pressure on Camaro sales.
The 2018 Mustang starts at $25,585 and comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine that develops 310 hp (231 kW) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque. For comparison, the 2018 Camaro is priced from $25,905 and has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine developing just 275 hp (205 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
The pricing gap is even worse on V8 models as the entry-level Camaro SS retails for $37,000 and has a 6.2-liter V8 developing 455 hp (339 kW) and 455 lb-ft (616 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, the Mustang GT will begin at $35,095 and feature an upgraded 5.0-liter V8 which is good for 460 hp (343 kW) and 420 lb-ft (568 Nm) of torque.