Chevy Camaro ZL1 Keeps Pace With The Ford GT At Mid-Ohio

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 starts at $61,140 but the model doesn't appear to have any problems keeping up with the Ford GT which costs nearly $400,000 more.
In a video discovered by Motor Authority, Luke McGrew has some fun behind the wheel of a Camaro ZL1 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. He was joined on the track by the owner of a Ford GT and both models seemed to be having a field day.
McGrew revealed it was the first time on the track for himself and the owner of the Ford GT, so it's possible that both drivers were still getting adjusted to their cars. Regardless, it's always nice to see owners of high-performance vehicles actually using them on the track instead of just showing off on the street.
While it's easy to forget about the Camaro's performance credentials, especially when compared to the Ford GT, the model isn't a slouch as it features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 650 hp (484 kW) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. It enables the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and run the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds. If that's not impressive enough, the standard model lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:29.60 while the Camaro ZL1 1LE turned in an impressive time of 7:16.04.