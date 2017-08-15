Chevy Confirms 2018 Equinox Will Offer EPA-Certified 39 MPG

Chevrolet is expecting their diesel-powered Equinox to top the segment in terms of highway fuel economy after receiving an EPA-certified 39 mpg (6 liters/100km / 47 UK mpg) rating.
According to Chevy, this puts the Equinox above rivals such as the 2017 Toyota RAV4 hybrid or the Nissan Rogue hybrid when it comes to highway mileage.
Also, with a 577-mile (928 km) cruising range (FWD), the Equinox diesel should be able to travel from Chicago to Memphis, or Boston to Richmond, Virginia, without refueling.
"Chevrolet continues to lead with technologies that offer customers more choice," said the company's Cars and Crossovers marketing director, Steve Majoros. "Our three-engine turbo-charged Equinox lineup means we can provide drivers more options for the performance and efficiency they desire."
"It is very fun to drive, with torque on demand at all speeds," added VP of Global Propulsion Systems, Dan Nicholson. "In fact, the engine delivers 90 percent of peak torque between 1,500 and 3,250 rpm. The strong torque provides the feeling of a larger engine, with exceptional smoothness and quietness."
The 2018 Equinox's 1.6-liter diesel unit was developed entirely by General Motors, involving over 24,000 hours of computational analysis. It's also got 138 PS (136 HP) and 350 Nm (240 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal.