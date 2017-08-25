Chevy Equinox Gains The RS Badge In China

Described as "a nod to the increasing demand for performance-inspired styling among Chinese vehicle buyers", the new Chevrolet Equinox RS has been launched in the People's Republic.
It represents the company's second introduction of the RS trim in the Asian country, after the Camaro RS earlier this year, and it's currently on display at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show.
The new Chevrolet Equinox RS features a few visual updates over the regular models, such as the black finished grille surroundings, Chevy bowties, side mirror casings, rear nameplate, and logo. It also gets the red 'RS' badge, body-color door handles, dark-painted wheels with silver accents, and two exterior colors to choose from: red and black.
Customers can choose between two powertrains: the 2.0-liter turbo'd unit, mated to GM's 9-speed Hydra-Matic gearbox, or the 1.5-liter turbo married with a 6-speed transmission.
Prices for the Chevrolet Equinox RS range between RMB 220,900 and RMB 250,900, equal to $33,158-$37,661 at the current exchange rates, and the vehicle can already be ordered at selected dealers throughout China.