China’s Chery Readying New Brand With Europe In Mind

Chery Automobile announced that it will start sales of its cars in Europe under a brand new nameplate in the next few years.
The new brand is yet unnamed but we’ll get to see the first model, a compact SUV aimed at young urbanites, at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show on September 12.
The model is internally codenamed M31T, with Chery having already released a few teaser images showing the exterior profile and a bit of its dashboard. The new compact SUV will ride on a new platform and will "meet the needs and expectations of European private and fleet buyers in terms of design, quality, dynamics and crash worthiness", according to Chery.
The new model’s engine range will be comprised by a turbocharged 1.6-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain that meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards.
Chery will not be the only Chinese company that aims to infiltrate the European market, as Chinese-backed Borgward is also going to reveal an electric coupe in Frankfurt while Great Wall will showcase its Wey premium brand for the first time in Europe as well.
Chery also managed to poach GM’s Steve Eum this July, for the position of the chief designer in a bid to become more competitive on international markets. With Eum’s help and hopefully a brand that doesn’t sound at least tacky on western customers’ ears, it’ll be certainly interesting to see what Chery has in store for us.