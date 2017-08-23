China's Jeep Wrangler Rip-Off Lands In Mexico

And in case you're wondering, that windshield price sticker isn't USD but Mexican pesos with $531,900 equaling around US$33,000. The real Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (5d) starts from MX$614,900 or about US$35,000.
Carscoops reader Daniel stumbled upon the Chinese rip-offs at a dealership in San Pedro Garza Garcia and was understandably shocked that they aren't the Jeep models they appear to be.
In his email, Daniel wrote:
“Hey guys, so I was driving today and I came across what I thought was an odd looking Jeep Wrangler, I even thought for a second that it might be the redesigned Unlimited. After a quick google search I learned that it's a chinese copy called the BAIC BJ40. I've never heard of it before, and it just amazes me how FCA lets them get away with them copying their jeeps. Anyway this was in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, so chinese cars are really just miles away from reaching the US and Canada,” he said.
Those with a keen interest in industry will know that Chinese automakers love to 'take inspiration' from Western vehicles, much to the displeasure of the original manufacturers, like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Sadly for them, it is the Chinese government's unwillingness to recognize the often obvious trademark and design infringements that allows the lookalikes to be sold.
Compared to the real Jeep Wrangler, the BJ40 is recognizably different, particularly from the front. At a glance however, it is east to understand why motorists could be confused.