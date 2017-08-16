Chinese Automaker Chery Previews European Assault To Start In Frankfurt

Chery has big plans to mount an assault on the European market, and intends to unveil the first of its new products at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.
The Chinese automaker intends to launch a new line of vehicles specifically targeted at young urbanites. That'll start with a new compact SUV, previewed here for the first time in a trio of teaser images, to launch “within the next few years.”
The plans call for various electrified powertrains, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric vehicles. And to get there, it's opening a new R&D facility in Europe, in addition to the three it already operates in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhu.
“In just a few years we intend to start selling a family of vehicles in European markets across multiple segments, with power supplied by a range of electrified powertrains,” said Chery CEO Dr. Anning Chen. “Our brand will target open-minded, younger customers in particular, with a product rollout strategy that focuses on quality, low- and zero-emissions powertrains, and emotional engagement with customers.”
Chery touts its standing as one of China's largest automakers, with a particular focus on exports. Founded just 20 years ago, the company has already sold over 1.2 million vehicles in overseas markets, in addition to those it sells back home in China. And it's only growing: last year Chery sold over 700,000 vehicles globally, representing a massive increase of 28 percent over the previous year.