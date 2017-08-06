Chris Harris Compares 911 GT3 RS, Merc-AMG GT R And M4 GTS

Can either the Mercedes-AMG GT R or BMW M4 GTS even remotely rival the Porsche 911 GT3 RS? To find out, Chris Harris put all three together for an epic Top Gear track test.
It is no secret that the 911 GT3 RS has long been the go-to option for cashed-up car enthusiasts looking for a potent track toy that can also be driven comfortably on the road. However, the Mercedes-AMG GT R represents a new threat to the GT3 RS and goes about its business in an entirely different way.
As for the M4 GTS, it perhaps shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath as its German counterparts and only its absurd price makes it any kind of rival to the others.
So, as you probably would have thought, this test is really just between the Porsche and the Mercedes and both have a number of excellent attributes that make them among the finest performance cars on the market, Harris indicates
Which one will reign supreme? Check out the video below to find out.