Citroen E-Mehari By Courreges Limited Edition Unveiled Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show

Citroen is continuing their collaboration with famous French fashion house Courreges by unveiling yet another special version of the E-Mehari.
It's called the Citroen E-Mehari by Courreges and it's limited to just 61 units, as a reference to the year the fashion house was founded.
Unlike the previous version of the E-Mehari, this one features a black exterior, 15-inch alloy wheels, extended wings, sill guards and bumpers, and a 20mm (0.79in) increased ground clearance, which, in theory, provides it with an "all-terrain character".
The black exterior is contrasted by the white interior upholstery and dashboard trim. The automaker claims that the trim is waterproof and encourages future owners to hose it down without any concerns. This version of the E-Mehari is also equipped with a Parrot Bluetooth audio system, 2 speakers, removable remote control, and a USB socket.
Powering it is a 68PS (67hp) and 166Nm (122lb-ft) of torque electric motor, which allows it to go from 0-60km/h (37mph) in 7.3sec, and up to a top speed of 110km/h (68mph). The 30kWh battery provides it with a total driving range of 195 km (121 miles) between chargers, in the NEDC.
Citroen will display the E-Mehari by Courreges Limited Edition during the Paris Design Week, on September 8, followed by its arrival at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.