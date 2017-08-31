Citroen Plans Crossover Offensive For 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Citroen's new C3 Aircross compact SUV will make its world premiere at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, from September 14th until the 24th, alongside multiple other models.
The C3 Aircross will undoubtedly stand out thanks to its unique exterior design, as Citroen will show Frankfurt visitors several color combinations and interior designs in order to illustrate the car's potential for personalization.
Among its many features are its 12 driver assistance systems and four connectivity options, which include Wireless Smartphone Charging.
Also present at the Citroen stand in Frankfurt will be the Spacetourer Rip Curl Concept, designed to be the ultimate camper-van. Like the C3 Aircross, this concept also comes with a selection of special colors and finishes, however, it's aimed exclusively at outdoor adventurers.
The Spacetourer Rip Curl Concept will be traveling across Europe between October 2017 and January 2018, with the Rip Curl team, part of the "Rip Curl Tour by Citroen" initiative.
The new full-electric E-Mehari "Styled by Courrèges" will also showcase its bright, all-white interior in Frankfurt. The car features a new hard top, central locking and airbags, plus waterproof trim. This fashionable little crossover is powered by a 68 PS (67 HP) electric motor, capable of pushing it to 60 km/h (37 mph) in 7.3 seconds. Its driving range is said to be 195 km (121 miles).
Last but not least, the French automaker is also bringing the new C3 to Frankfurt, placing it alongside the C3 WRC.