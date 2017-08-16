Consumer Reports Give Their Feedback On The New Audi Q5

Unveiled almost a year ago, the second generation Audi Q5 doesn’t look significantly different than the car it replaces, but still, it's more refined than ever.
It's also said to be 'a smooth and energetic performer', with a responsive automatic gearbox, good cornering abilities, and comfortable ride, despite the somewhat firm suspension, Consumer Reports says.
The cabin of Audi's rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3 follows the brand's latest design themes, and it's overall better than the one of its predecessor. It's also very quiet inside, as you'd expect from a vehicle in this segment, and while the MMI infotainment system may take some time to get used to, it's quite good.
The virtual cockpit is a nice optional feature, and rear passengers will find that there is enough space on the bench.
However, despite praising it in their review, CR has also found that while being miles better than the older models, the quality of some materials inside, such as on the doors, has dropped, and it's not exactly as sporty to drive as one would expect from an Audi. However, if the latter part is an issue, then you could always check out the BMW X3.