Cop Heading To Trial After Hitting Smart Car At 104 MPH

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy is set to go to trial after ramming into a Smart ForTwo at 104 mph.
On May 7, 2016, Deputy Brandon Hegele was speeding along Southern Boulevard in Florida looking for a suspect vehicle connected to a felony. Despite being repeatedly told not to pursue the vehicle, Hegele did so anyway, Sun Sentinal reports.
Dashcam taken from his police cruiser shows him aggressively changing lanes and only turning his emergency lights on to drive through intersections. He then slams into the rear of a light-blue Smart car, causing it to roll several times and leaving the driver with a brain injury, a broken arm, back, ribs and pelvis, a fractured skull and was forced to have his spleen removed.
Local authorities have charged Hegele with reckless driving ahead of the August 28, 2017 trial date.