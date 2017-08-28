Could Fernando Alonso Land A Seat At Williams?

As the latter half of the 2017 Formula One season gets underway, new reports state Fernando Alonso’s future in the sport could enter a new chapter.
Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport speculates that the two-time world champion may look to drive for Williams in the 2018 season.
Most pundits believe Alonso is still one of the best three drivers in the sport but neither Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull Racing are interested in signing him, seemingly leaving him with just three options. One, to stay with McLaren and hope Honda gets its act together. Two, leave McLaren for a mid-field team or three, retire from Formula One.
Switching to Williams would finally give Alonso a car with a competitive Mercedes engine but at this stage, the squad appears far away from challenging for podiums let alone race wins.
Autosport asserts that Alonso could take the gamble to drive for a mid-tier team in 2018 in the hopes that when a number of contracts of top drivers expire for 2019, he will be able to muscle his way into a championship-winning team.