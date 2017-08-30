Could This Be The Upcoming Aston Martin DB11 S?

A mysterious Aston Martin DB11 prototype was scooped tackling the Nurburgring, and we may be looking at the rumored DB11 S.
Previous reports said that it will challenge the likes of the Bentley Continental GT Supersports, and its 700hp, but with a tad less power - roughly 630-650hp, produced by an upgraded version of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine.
On the regular model, the powertrain pushes 600hp and 516lb-ft (700Nm) of torque to the ground, which allows it to cover the 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint in just 3.9sec, before reaching a top speed of 200mph (322km/h). With the extra muscle, the Aston Martin DB11 S (name unconfirmed) should drop that time to 3.8sec, or slightly less.
Signaling the presence of a potent mill under the hood will be a beefed up body kit that will not only allow the British supercar to set itself apart from its siblings, but it will also improve its aerodynamics. Expect a high-performance braking system too, as well as a sportier suspension that will make the DB11 S sit closer to the asphalt.
Aston Martin is believed to introduce the range-topping version of the DB11 family sometime next year, with deliveries commencing by the end of 2018. Prices should start at approximately £175,000 ($225,872) in the United Kingdom, which makes the 'S' some £20,000 ($25,815) more expensive than the V12-powered variant.