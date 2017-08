Could This Be The Upcoming Aston Martin DB11 S?

VIDEO

A mysterious Aston Martin DB11 prototype was scooped tackling the Nurburgring, and we may be looking at the rumored DB11 S Previous reports said that it will challenge the likes of the Bentley Continental GT Supersports , and its 700hp, but with a tad less power - roughly 630-650hp, produced by an upgraded version of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine.On the regular model , the powertrain pushes 600hp and 516lb-ft (700Nm) of torque to the ground, which allows it to cover the 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint in just 3.9sec, before reaching a top speed of 200mph (322km/h). With the extra muscle, the Aston Martin DB11 S (name unconfirmed) should drop that time to 3.8sec, or slightly less.Signaling the presence of a potent mill under the hood will be a beefed up body kit that will not only allow the British supercar to set itself apart from its siblings , but it will also improve its aerodynamics. Expect a high-performance braking system too, as well as a sportier suspension that will make the DB11 S sit closer to the asphalt.Aston Martin is believed to introduce the range-topping version of the DB11 family sometime next year, with deliveries commencing by the end of 2018. Prices should start at approximately £175,000 ($225,872) in the United Kingdom, which makes the 'S' some £20,000 ($25,815) more expensive than the V12-powered variant.