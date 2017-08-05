Countdown: The Most Wanted Porsche Models According To You

Porsche returned to its countdown-type of video series with a bonus episode that shows the three most wanted models as requested by its fans on social media.
The most interesting fact to take from this video comes from the first member of this sort list, the original 1967 Porsche 911 R.
Purists will say that this sits right at the top of the 911 pyramid as it was all about lightweight performance, featuring a curb weight of just 800kg (1,763lbs) and a 210hp 2.0-liter flat six to push it around.
Porsche only made 19 of them and despite having as a company one of the largest heritage collections on a global scale, it doesn’t have its own 1967 911 R.
Next up we get the most powerful race car Porsche has ever built, the turbocharged 917/30 with its raging 1,100hp eight-cylinder unit while the third place goes to the original whale-tail 930 Turbo.