Couple In Range Rover Sport Escape Carjacking In South Africa

This incident took place in the Gauteng province of South Africa, between Johannesburg and Pretoria, where a married couple managed to evade a group of carjackers.
A couple of months back, we saw a very similar incident, where the driver of a Porsche 911 barely got away before armed carjackers got the chance to force him out of his car at gunpoint.
Unfortunately, these types of crimes keep happening and people who own expensive cars and live in certain parts of the world should be increasingly careful about their surroundings before they enter or exit their vehicles.
Bottom line, we're glad to see that the driver of this white Range Rover Sport noticed the robbers pulling up behind his SUV and reacted quickly. Also, here's how it all went down in the words of the female passenger:
"We arrived home and as our gate opened, our small dogs ran out towards our car. We had to stop so that I could pick them up. I managed to pick up one of them into our vehicle but I had to then go beyond the car to fetch the other dog. At this point, I looked to my left and saw a vehicle racing down the road towards us."
"The vehicle suddenly stopped and that's when the attacker jumped out of his car with a gun. I immediately jumped back into our vehicle and as I closed the door my husband was already prepared in reverse and simply put his foot flat down on the accelerator."