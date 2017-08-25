Cover Your Eyes: Toyota Celica Spawns Fake Nissan GT-R

It seems that one Toyota Celica owner decided that the best improvement he could make was to turn his old ride into a Nissan GT-R.

Unfortunately, he didn't go about doing that the old fashioned way, which is to sell your old car, save up some  a lot of money and buy a used GT-R. Instead, he went with a GT-R-esque body kit that includes what seem to be genuine Nissan parts, like the headlights and taillights.

When viewed from the rear, it might actually pass for a widebody GT-R, if the viewer is standing far enough from it as to not gauge its proportions accurately.

A closer look however should reveal that it shouldn't even be called a replica, that's how bad it is in terms of making you believe you're looking at a real Nissan GT-R. The widebody conversion is also a bit exaggerated, unless the goal was to have it play some sort of role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Overall, this might be the worst GT-R "replica" we've ever seen. Then again, there's also this attempt.

Photos: TX2K

