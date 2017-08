CR Buys Their Own Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Says It Has Character

VIDEO

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is, by all means, a well-deserved breath of fresh air in a segment dominated by vehicles such as the Porsche Macan, Mercedes GLC, Jaguar F-Pace, Audi Q5, and others.But is it really the smartest choice?have started the journey of answering this question by buying a Stelvio of their own, and fitting it with the Driver Assistance Static Package, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, Harman Kardon sound system, sunroof, and a few other optionals, which added up to a total of $52,040.This is the Ti model , powered a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that channels 280hp and 306lb-ft (415Nm) of torque to the Q4 all-wheel drive system through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.As expected, the Stelvio is very agile on a straight, and it can also corner properly. Its quick steering makes it fun to drive, and the suspension may be somewhat firm, but it's not stiffer than a similar Macan or F-Pace, and absorbs most bumps in the road, easily.However, it's not all smiles with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio , because the transmission is not always smooth, especially at low speeds, and it seems that the SUV has a few flaws inside, that we'll let the reviewer cover.