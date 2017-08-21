CR Finds 2018 Land Rover Discovery A Highly Capable Luxury SUV

Despite its name, the new Land Rover Discovery has very little in common with the Discovery Sport.
Instead, it shares its platform with the larger and more luxurious Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.
However, it doesn’t exactly deliver the same driving experience as its big brothers, as the steering is light, and short on feedback, so the driver has to constantly make adjustments, on the road. This is what Consumer Reports said, after driving the 7-seat SUV.
Other flaws found are the narrow access to the third row of seats, poor rear visibility due to the large rear headrests and thick pillars, and slow-responding InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, which comes with a 10-inch touchscreen that takes center stage inside.
But the new Land Rover Discovery has its good sides too, such as the extremely quiet cabin, robust 3.0-liter powertrain that makes 340hp and 332lb-ft (450Nm) of torque, responsive 8-speed automatic gearbox, and comfortable ride.