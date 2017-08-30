Create Your Own 2018 Continental GT With Bentley’s Configurator

Bentley has added the new Continental GT to its official configurator, giving the chance to everyone to create their preferred spec.
The all-new British GT comes with a much more sculptural shape that ultimately makes its predecessor look blunt in comparison and that’s just the beginning.
The adoption of the new platform also means that the new Conti GT uses the latest 48-volt electrical architecture which in turn enables it to use a very clever air suspension system with active-roll bars. Bentley claims that in the sportiest of settings, the new Conti GT will be an absolute hoot to drive.
The first launch models will be exclusively powered by the updated 6.0-liter W12 paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, making 635 PS (626 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. 0-100km/h comes in 3.7 seconds (0-60mph in 3.6 sec) while top speed is set at 333km/h (207mph).
Bentley will offer the new Continental GT in 17 exterior colors, plus another 70 hues in the extended range of options. There will also be 15 carpet options, eight veneers (with an additional four dual-veneer options), 15 choices of interior hides and more, giving customers a virtually unlimited catalogue to spec their cars.
Unfortunately the new configurator doesn’t give you all the options, but you still get to play with a lot of different combos and see for yourself which spec is the best for you.