CR's Top Tips To Cool Your Car Faster On A Hot Summer Day

Most of us have a ritual when we return to our rides that have been baking under the sun for hours, to try to cool them faster, but is our way, the right way?
Well, depending on the solution, the answer could vary, Consumer Reports believes, as they have released a video filled with tips and tricks so that we won't sweat, on the go.
The first piece of information won't only help cool your vehicle faster, but it will also drop the mileage if you're willing to consider it, as running the air conditioning while the car is stationary won't help. Instead, what you should do is turn it off, open the windows, crank up the fan, and start driving.
Once cold air starts coming from the vents, you should close the front windows, but keep the rear ones just a little bit open for another 10 to 20 seconds. This creates an easy path for the hot air to escape the cabin, apparently, and it's an important step for cooling the cabin faster.
So what else should you do on a hot summer day to transform your ride from a sauna to a nice and cool place?