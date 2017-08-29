Cummins Unveils An Electric Semi Concept With A 100 Mile Range

Tesla is gearing up to unveil its electric semi next month but Cummins has beaten them to the punch by introducing the Urban Hauler Tractor concept at its Technical Center in Columbus, Indiana.
Dubbed the AEOS, the model is a Class 7 semi which has been designed to haul cargo over relatively short distances.
The company was coy on specifics but Roadshow reports the truck was jointly developed with Roush Industries and is equipped with a 140 kWh battery which enables the semi to have a range of approximately 100 miles (161 km). That's not very far but the battery only takes an hour to be recharged.
Since range anxiety continues to exist, the semi was designed to accommodate a range-extending B4.5 or B6.7 engine. Cummins says this provides a "major advantage over today’s hybrid systems" as "these engine options offer 50 percent fuel savings compared to today’s diesel hybrids with zero emissions."
Besides the eco-friendly powertrain, the AEOS features aerodynamic styling and low-rolling resistance tires. The concept also has a regenerative braking system and cameras which replace the traditional side mirrors.
Production is slated to begin in 2019 but Cummins reportedly won't be involved as the company just wants to be a supplier of the semi's battery and powertrain.