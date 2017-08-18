Cutting Your Car's Springs Is Never A Good Idea

Almost every regular car out there looks better with a slightly decreased ride height. However, there are some wrong ways to go about lowering a car. Cutting the springs is the worst of the worst.
To demonstrate just how dumb it is to cut your springs, Car Throttle did exactly that with an old Honda Accord and the results aren’t at all surprising.
By cutting just one coil of the springs, the Accord’s ride height was dropped by about 1 cm and while that may be appealing to the eye, actually driving the car on the road proved to be far from comfortable, with the Accord crashing over bumps in the road and making for an altogether very unpleasant ride.
If you do want to lower your car, there are three safer and smarter ways of doing so. The cheapest way is to buy a set of lowering springs designed for your vehicle but doing this can increase wear on your shocks. Alternatively, you can swap out your stock springs and shocks for aftermarket pieces proven to work well together. Finally, expensive coilovers are an option.