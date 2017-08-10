Daihatsu's Bringing Two New Concepts To Indonesia Show

Going back 110 years, Daihatsu is one of the world's oldest manufacturers of internal-combustion engines. But that doesn't mean it can't look towards the future, like it has with these two new concepts.
Set to be unveiled at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta this weekend are the Daihatsu DN Multisix and the DN F-Sedan. The Japanese automaker (now wholly owned by Toyota) has given us very little to go on – just a couple of photos and few details – but the show cars clearly demonstrate a new design language for the brand.
The DN Multisix is ostensibly a six-passenger minivan (or MPV as they're often called overseas) with more of a crossover look – but nothing like the Chevy Uplander and Pontiac Montana with which GM tried to make the minivan relevant to sport-ute buyers a decade ago. Meanwhile the DN F-Sedan – somewhat unfortunately named considering the “Did Not Finish” racing connotation – takes the form of a compact sedan with a liftgate (like Skoda has grown so fond of using) instead of a trunk to increase versatility.
Both are based, as you might expect, on a front-drive platform, but we're more interested in the styling they share in common. Thin headlamps, wide grille trim, and angular lower air intakes pronounce the front end, with delicate roof arches framing the windshield that melds seamlessly into the roof, and deeply sculpted lower flanks leading towards the rear end (that we can't see). Certain elements (like those dainty side mirrors) of course would never make the transition from show car to showroom, but overall the designs look like a positive sign of things to come from Toyota's budget brand and small-car specialist.