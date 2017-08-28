Daimler Could Split Up Its Mercedes Brands

Daimler is considering splitting up its Mercedes brands into three separate entities, Manager Magazin suggests.
Business Insider, citing the German magazine, says that Daimler chief executive Dieter Zetsche and chief financial officer Bodo Uebber have already made a plan to split Mercedes-Benz cars and vans, Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses and Mercedes-Benz financial services.
This new corporate holding structure could be ready for the firm’s annual general meeting on April 5, 2019 with Daimler’s new mobility services to be added to the financial services arm.
Responding to the reports of Manager Magazin, a company spokesperson said “Daimler is continually reviewing its optimal strategic positioning and structural set up so that it can respond to a changing competitive landscape and market."
Analysts believe that by splitting Mercedes into three entities, Daimler could unlock greater value from them. Mercedes trucks and buses alone is reportedly worth $36 billion. Additionally, separating the divisions could prompt a partial stock market listing from the company in an attempt to raise money for its ambitious autonomous and electric vehicle goals.