Deere God, This John Deere Pickup Is Awful!

Whatever floats your boat. For car enthusiasts, that could mean an interest in performance-focused vehicles, ones designed purely for luxury, small city cars, large pickups and everything in between.
Or, as we’ve just learnt, that phrase could also be applied to GMC pickup trucks inspired by agricultural equipment from John Deere.
We stumbled upon the following image on Reddit (where else?) and it shows a mid-1990s GMC 1500 pickup with a green and yellow paint scheme inspired by the John Deere logo, Heck, it even has multiple John Deere Stickers both on the pickup itself and even the quad bike sitting in the bed.
However, unlike most John Deere products, it also has chrome bumpers, chrome mirrors and worst of all, offensively-large six-spoke chrome wheels.
But, as the rear window sticker says, ‘Whatever You Like’…