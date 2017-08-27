DeMuro Finds Few Faults With 700HP Bentley Continental SS, The Hellcat Of Luxury Coupes

While it may not be a perfect car, the 700 HP Bentley Continental Supersports certainly has a strong wow-factor.
According to DeMuro, this is Bentley's "Hellcat", so to speak, which is accurate since it's the most bonkers version of their luxurious Continental GT series.
Also, finding faults with the car wasn't easy, yet it seems like you have to open the door in order to pop the hood, and for a car that costs upwards of $300,000, you're not getting 2017-worthy tech such as Lane Assist or a 360-degree camera.
What you do get however are top notch materials inside, and a 6.0-liter W12 engine under the bonnet, pushing down 700 HP (710 PS) as well as 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque. So even though this thing weighs 5,026 lbs (2,280 kg), it will still do 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.4 seconds and max out at 209 mph (336 km/h).
To say that this thing accelerates like a something out of a sci-fi movie would be accurate. It also sounds absolutely stunning once you put it in Sport mode, or once you yank back on the paddle shifters.