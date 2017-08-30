Detroit Electric To Share Future Model Plans At LCV2017
EV start-up, Detroit Electric, will be revealing its future product plans during its appearance at next month's Low Carbon Vehicles 2017 event.
Among these plans is the future launch of a range of full-electric passenger vehicles in the coming years, enabled by a recent injection of $1.8 billion in capital courtesy of a joint venture agreement.
"Having secured the solid financial foundation to embark on our business plan, we're now building up our team to enable us to deliver our ambitious vehicle engineering programs," explains Richie Frost, the company's CTO.
"This represents an opportunity to be a major part of an incredibly exciting, fast-moving company, as we begin the most exciting EV development projects in the UK. I think that differentiates us from other employers. We're looking forward to having a chance to meet some of UK's most talented engineers in this field expected at Cenex and to share these exciting future plans with them."
In order to deliver on their promises, the company will also invest a significant amount of money in order to expand its engineering and manufacturing center in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. The goal is to create a state-of-the-art R&D facility, working alongside its engineering hub in China.
LCV2017 visitors can check out Detroit Electric by looking for stand C3-600 in Hall 3.
