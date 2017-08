Detroit Electric To Share Future Model Plans At LCV2017

EV start-up, Detroit Electric , will be revealing its future product plans during its appearance at next month's Low Carbon Vehicles 2017 event.Among these plans is the future launch of a range of full-electric passenger vehicles in the coming years, enabled by a recent injection of $1.8 billion in capital courtesy of a joint venture agreement.explains Richie Frost, the company's CTO.In order to deliver on their promises, the company will also invest a significant amount of money in order to expand its engineering and manufacturing center in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. The goal is to create a state-of-the-art R&D facility , working alongside its engineering hub in China.LCV2017 visitors can check out Detroit Electric by looking for stand C3-600 in Hall 3.