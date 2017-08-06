Discover F1 2017's Comprehensive Career Mode

Ahead of F1 2017 being released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 25, a new trailer previewing the comprehensive career mode has been released.
One particularly cool element of F1 2017’s career mode will be the option to unlock and use 115 different research and development upgrades to improve the vehicle’s performance. That will include the option to upgrade components of the hybrid powertrain and of course, the aerodynamics.
Additionally, players will be able to experience the alternative track layouts which most current F1 circuits have but F1 drivers very rarely get to experience. Of course, the long-awaited classic car career mode is also shaping up to be a highlight.