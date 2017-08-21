DMC Shows Off Carbon Fiber Package For Bentley Bentayga Gigante

After introducing us to their version of the Bentley Bentayga back in January, tuner DMC has decided to show us what the car looks like with a carbon fiber exterior package.
For starters, this Bentayga Gigante features an additional front lip, boasting an overall more aggressive design with carbon fiber inserts hugging the air vents.
Move along side the car and you'll also notice the carbon fiber mirror caps, whereas the rear end features a carbon fiber spoiler and a diffuser, engulfing the exhaust tips.
As for the wheels, while the original Gigante we saw all those months ago featured 22" rims, DMC say that they can go as big as 24" - which some people might actually consider adequate, especially for a large, luxury SUV.
The DMC Bentayga Gigante is also more powerful than your regular, everyday Bentayga. It's got no fewer than 705 horses, to go with a massive 1,055 Nm (778 lb-ft) of torque.