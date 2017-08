Dodge Challenger Plows Through Protestors In Charlottesville

This is the car that plowed through a crowd at the #UniteTheRight rally. Stopped along Monticello Ave. pic.twitter.com/7Uf4lHfAf9 — Dean Seal (@JDeanSeal) August 12, 2017

VIDEO

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

A car just rammed through crowd of protesters in #Charlottesville! INSANE!! pic.twitter.com/625Vs8aCLE — The Awoken One 🇺🇸 (@qith8n) August 12, 2017

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

A Dodge Challenger has plowed into a group of protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 19 others.Horrific footage from the scene shows the moment 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove the muscle car into the group who were protesting a rally staged by white nationalists. He can be seen accelerating through the crowd of people, eventually running into the back of a Ford Mustang, pushing it into a minivan and through the crowd of people.Fields then aggressively reverses up the road , causing dozens of bystanders to run, fearing for their lives.The driver fled the scene but was detained shortly after and identified as a supporter of the National Vanguard, an American white nationalist organization based in the city. He has now been charged with second-degree murder.Speaking to the media, the mother of Fields, Samantha Bloom, said he had told her he was attending a rally but she thought it was in support of President Trump, rather than white nationalists.“I just knew he was going to a rally. I mean, I try to stay out of his political views. You know, we don’t, I don’t really get too involved, I moved him out to his own apartment, so I’m watching his cat,” she told the Associated Press.