Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Configurator Goes Live

Dodge has released the configurator for the highly-anticipated Challenger SRT Demon.
Priced from $84,995, the model can be ordered in one of 15 different exterior colors and most of them are available at no additional charge. Buyers can also add a satin black hood for $1,995 or the satin black graphics package which includes a satin black hood, roof, and trunk lid.
Interior options are fairly limited but include a cloth passenger seat package which adds a front passenger seat as well as bright pedals and front floor mats. There's also a Cloth Comfort Audio Group which includes the aforementioned package as well as an 18-speaker premium audio system with a subwoofer and a Harman Kardon GreenEdge amplifier.
Buyers looking for something more upscale can order the Leather Seat Group which adds leather front seats with ventilation and four-way power lumbar support on the driver's side. The package also includes bright pedals and front floor mats.
The $2,495 Leather Comfort Audio Group builds on that package by adding a heated steering wheel, heated / ventilated front seats, and a power tilt / telescope steering column. Of course, the package also includes the premium audio system mentioned above.
Other options include rear seats, red seat belts, and a $475 Demon Vehicle Storage Package which includes a car cover and a battery tender. Customers can also order a power sunroof but Dodge doesn't want you to spoil their high-performance model so it'll cost a whopping $4,995.
If you have some time to kill, you can check out the configurator here.