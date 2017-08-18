Dodge Deletes Roadkill Posts After Events In Charlottesville

Dodge has deleted a number of posts on social media promoting the Roadkill website and internet TV show after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Over the weekend, a man drove a silver Dodge Challenger into a group of counter protestors at a white nationalist rally. At the time of the incident, Dodge’s Twitter account had a number of posts live with the hashtag #RoadkillNights to promote a series of drag racing events.
Understandably, Twitter users weren’t too happy with many saying the carmaker should delete the posts immediately.
By late Tuesday afternoon, the posts had been removed but not before some criticized Dodge for taking too long to respond, Automotive News reports.
According to co-managing partner at Brain+Trust Partners, a company that advises companies on social media, Scott Monty, “It seems to me completely tone deaf that they wouldn’t acknowledge that it was one of their vehicles that was very clearly identified in the weekend’s events. Having a hashtag that is so similar or at least related to what happened, you would think they would just eradicate any existence of that.”
Someone needs to get in touch with @Dodge to tell them to halt their "#Roadkillnights" ad campaign.— Bear (@BearUNLV) August 12, 2017
Very bad week for it. pic.twitter.com/mTKxH1tByC