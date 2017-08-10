Does An All-Carbon Fiber Exterior Make This SLR More Desirable?

In case you've forgotten all about Fab Design's take on the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, these fresh images released by the tuner should bring back memories - good or bad.
After Fab Design installed a new body kit featuring a crab-like front fascia and aggressive front and rear spoiler designs, they also dubbed the car 'Desire'.
Luckily, it then received some engine modifications, with its V8 unit going from 626 PS all the way up to 750 PS, while also boasting 1,080 Nm (796 lb-ft) instead of the previous 780 Nm (575 lb-ft).
The result of this was a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h (196 mph).
Still, if you're after more than just performance gains, then you definitely need to be at peace with how the Fab Design Desire looks, otherwise why put a dent in your bank account?
Aside from the full carbon body exterior, this car also features carbon inside the cabin - on the steering wheel, center console, dashboard and door panels. What do you think of all that yellow leather though?