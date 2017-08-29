Does This BMW E34 M5 Turbo Have Any Hope Against A Bugatti Veyron?

The Bugatti Veyron continues to be benchmark most supercars and hypercars are compared to despite launching twelve years ago.
Installed with a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, the Veyron can accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in about 2.5 seconds and continues through to a 407 km/h (253 mph) top speed. Surely then, a modified BMW E34 M5 would have no hope against the Veyron in a rolling drag race? Think again.
GTBoard managed to pit these two monsters against each other and the M5 actually manages to win quite convincingly.
As soon as the two accelerate, the M5 starts spitting flames as it bounces off the rev limiter and despite being just rear-wheel drive, it manages to pull away from the Veyron with relative ease, much to the amazement of the Veyron’s driver and passenger.
This just goes to show that no matter what you drive, you can never be too careful racing sleepers.