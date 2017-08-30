Donkervoort Delivers Blue D8 GTO RS Bare Naked Carbon Edition

Donkervoort has just delivered the first production example of its limited-run D8 GTO RS Bare Naked Carbon Edition.
Limited to just 15 examples worldwide, the Bare Naked Carbon Edition is even more exclusive than the typical D8 GTO RS and as the name implies, is finished entirely in carbon fiber to not only make it look the part, but to also ensure it is as light as possible.
This example has been finished in Donkervoort Monte Carlo Blue Carbon and is a real head turner. The vast majority of the body is bathed in stunning blue carbon fiber while a number of more traditional gloss carbon parts are found elsewhere.
Hiding under the beautiful bodywork is a 2.5-liter TFSI Audi-sourced engine delivering 380 hp. When combined with a scarce overall weight of just 700 kg (1,543 lbs), this means the D8 GTO RS Bare Naked Carbon Edition can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds and a 270 km/h (167 mph) top speed.
Prices start at 182,000 euros ($217,440).