Doug DeMuro Has The Hots For Audi's R8 V10 Plus And So Should We

While the original Audi R8 was marketed more as a Porsche 911 rival back when it was only available with a V8 engine, nowadays the car can challenge pretty much anything in the supercar realm.
Still, is it worth spending over $200,000 for one? According to Doug DeMuro, the answer is a resounding yes. In fact, aside from a couple of mildly irritating quirks, he goes on to applaud the 2017 R8 V10 Plus for pretty much everything else.
The only things he didn't like were the cup holders (hidden beneath the armrest) and the door handles, which might take some getting used to.
As for the positives, he goes on to name the LED turn signals, automatic hood release function, floating climate control layout (intuitive and practical), virtual cockpit system and naturally, the car's ability to accelerate with the best of them.
Powered by a 610 PS (602 HP) 5.2-liter V10 engine, the 2017 R8 V10 Plus is able to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in less than 3 seconds, which is truly hypercar-quick.
In the end, DeMuro is completely blown away by the car's straight-line performance, though handling-wise, he found it slightly inferior to a Huracan.