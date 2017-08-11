Doug DeMuro Just Bought A Used Mercedes E63 AMG Wagon For $44,000

Since buying a used AMG-powered Mercedes-Benz almost always means high maintenance costs, getting a 3-year unlimited mileage bumper-to-bumper warranty is definitely the way to go.
It's exactly what Doug DeMuro did for his latest ride, this 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wagon, which will serve as his new daily driver, replacing an older Range Rover.
In the video, he reveals how he came across the car and also what he intended to buy initially, which was an SUV with boxy looks, all-wheel drive and a 360-degree camera for easy parking.
As it turns out, he couldn't find anything convincing, even though he looked at the BMW X5 M, the 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo (not boxy enough), the Macan and even the GL63 AMG, which turned out to be too expensive costing at least $65,000.
In the end, he found this white E63 Wagon at a Mercedes dealer in Minneapolis, which initially cost $49,700, then $47,700 and finally $45,700. After negotiating over the phone, DeMuro bought it for $44,000 plus 2 additional year of bumper-to-bumper certified pre-owned warranty, a wise move when you're buying a used car that initially cost well over $100,000.
As for what the E633 can do in terms of performance, its 5.5-liter twin turbo V8 can send 520 HP (525 PS) and 515 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. In a straight line, it will hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.4 seconds and max out at an electronically-limited 155 mph (250 km/h).