Driver Causes $500,000 In Damage After Rampage At Bentley Dealership

A bizarre and costly incident occurred in Bellevue, Washington earlier this month when a distraught man reportedly caused over $500,000 in damage to a handful of vehicles at a Rolls-Royce and Bentley dealership.
According to the Associated Press and the Bellevue Police Department, a 32-year old Seattle resident was arrested at Bellevue Bentley after police responded to reports of a Honda repeatedly ramming into several vehicles in the dealership's parking lot.
Details are limited but it appears the driver slammed into at least two different vehicles including a Bentley GT and a Rolls-Royce Wraith. All of the models received significant damage and the dealership's owner told police he believes the vehicles will be a complete loss. If that's the case, the driver would have caused more than half a million dollars in damage.
The suspect reportedly told police he hadn't slept in three days and may have suffered a panic attack. Police didn't seem to buy this excuse as they have two witnesses who claim the driver "intentionally and repeatedly" hit the vehicles.
The man is currently facing charges of malicious mischief in the 1st degree which is a class B felony in Washington.