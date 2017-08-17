Driver In Stolen Car Asks Police For Directions, Sparks 27 Mile Long Chase

Stealing a car is bad idea but the situation gets even worse when you're driving that car and ask police for directions.
According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, Ryan Ashlock was in Tuolumne City, California early yesterday morning when he approached a deputy and asked for directions to Sonora. This doesn't seem to abnormal but the deputy decided to run the plates on the Honda Accord that Ashlock was driving.
To his surprise, the deputy discovered the car was stolen and called for assistance. After backup arrived, the deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but Ashlock fled as soon as they activated their lights and sirens.
This led to lengthy chase which reportedly saw Ashlock ramming a sheriff's vehicle and nearly hitting a parked SUV. Thankfully the deputy wasn't injured but his vehicle was put out of commission.
The remaining deputies continued the chase for an additional 27 miles (43 km) before police disabled the Accord with spike strips in the city of Oakdale. Ashlock wasn't ready to surrender and attempted to escape on foot but he was quickly apprehended by members of the California Highway Patrol.
Ashlock is now facing a lengthy jail sentence as he will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, evasion, and assault with a deadly weapon.
