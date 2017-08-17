Drivers Escape Huge Fireball During Washington Race Crash

Three drivers have managed to walk away without serious injuries after a fiery crash during a Toyota 100 Super Late Model race at Washington’s Evergreen Speedway.
The multi-purpose track played host to the race on Saturday night but got off to an unfortunate start after the engine of Trenton Moriarty’s car spectacularly failed heading into the first turn.
The catastrophic engine failure sent oil across the track and two other cars, driven by Tyler Tanner and Jeff Knight, followed Moriarty into the wall, sparking a huge fire in the process.
Footage from the scene shows that all three race cars came out of their respective impacts with fires engulfing the cabins. Fortunately, all of the drivers can be seen climbing out of their vehicles.
The blaze delayed the race by 35 minutes and The Seattle Times reports that Jeff Knight visited a local hospital with minor burns.