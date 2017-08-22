Drunk Driver Hits 17 Cars In Florida While Attempting To Park

Drinking and driving is never a good idea and it appears drinking and parking is even worse.
According to CBS News, a 25-year-old Orlando resident caused a ridiculous amount of damage earlier this month as he hit 17 different vehicles while attempting to park a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer.
The bizarre incident occurred at The Gate Apartments in Davenport, Florida. Residents of the apartment complex immediately noticed something was wrong as Tony Futch apparently hit an entrance gate before slamming into a handful of vehicles. He then drove around the building, hitting more vehicles in the process.
When Futch hit a second gate, a handful of witnesses decided to take action by stopping him and calling police. According to one witness, Futch was "so out of it he didn't even look at us, he didn't even talk."
Police quickly arrived at the scene and discovered Futch was involved in eight separate crashes. He reportedly refused a breathalyzer test but that didn't stop police from arresting him for driving under the influence.
There's no word on how much damage Futch caused but he hit a number of different vehicles including a Honda Odyssey, a Hyundai Elantra, and a Toyota Camry. This is obviously upsetting for the owners but one of them had a positive outlook and said, "I'd rather have him hit 20, 30, 40 cars here" rather than some kid or family driving home.