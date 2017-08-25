Dump Truck Driver Smashes Into Highway Sign In Texas

A dump truck has caused mayhem in Houston, Texas after smashing through a street sign on the northbound lanes of Interstate 820.
Video of the incident shows the bed of the truck in its raised position, presumably not to the knowledge of the driver. The truck then slams into the sign, ripping down the entire steel structure holding it up above the road and forcing other motorists to aggressively swerve to avoid the falling debris.
The impact was so severe that the cabin of the truck actually twisted and flipped over, blocking all northbound lanes in the process.
ABC13 says the condition of the truck driver isn’t known.