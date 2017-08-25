Dwyane Wade's 15-Year-Old Son Drives His Ferrari GTC4Lusso

With an estimated net worth of around $100 million, Chicago Bull shooting guard Dwyane Wade is privy to the finer things in life and that extends to his car collection.
The NBA star has owned a fleet of exotics throughout his illustrious career and fittingly, he shares his passion with 15-year-old son Zaire, recently letting the teenager drive his expensive Ferrari GTC4Lusso.
A father teaching his son how to drive is a significant occasion in a parent's life and while letting a 15-year-old drive a Ferrari may seem absurd to the masses, for Wade it'd be totally normal. It's not like he couldn't afford to have the car fixed if need be.
While it could be advantageous, in the right - teaching - hand, there are certainly numerous dangers to letting someone so young drive something so powerful, as throwing the keys to a testosterone-filled 15-year-old who doesn't know any better could go very, very wrong.
Fortunately, everything went smooth with the video showing Zaire driving through some side streets near Wade's neighborhood.