Each Of These Ferraris Will Sell For Millions At Pebble Beach This Month

Have a Ferrari you want to sell, or want to pick one up for your collection? Pebble Beach is the place to be. That's where several of the world's leading auction houses will be selling off several classic Prancing Horses, many of them worth several million dollars.
RM Sotheby's alone has no fewer than a baker's dozen of Maranello's finest on the docket, each with values estimated in seven figures – and one approaching eight.
Chief among them is a 250 GT SWB Berlinetta from 1961 that the auctioneers place at between $8.5 and 10 million. A Platinum Award winner at last year's Cavallino Classic, it's the leading lot from the Ferrari Performance Collection consigned by one enthusiastic collector who stands to rake in big bucks off his investment and consignment.
Other notable items from the same collection include a '67 275 GTB/4 valued at $3 million and a '91 F40 at $1.4 million. Those are just a couple of the highlights, but there's even more consigned from other owners – like a rare '55 121 LM Spider in French Racing Blue with a red cockpit, valued at $7 million.
A dark green 410 Superamerica and that oddball 1950 Uovo are each estimated to sell for $6 million, accompanied by a 500 Mondial Spider ($4.75m), a black LaFerrari ($3.5m), a silver alloy-bodied 275 GTB/6C ($3.15m), a 365 GTS ($3m), a two-tone green and cream 342 America ($2.6m), a burgundy 250 Europa ($2.4m), and a Daytona Spider ($1.8m).
Of course, those are just projected values. Actual bidding could go higher, or lower. And with the exception of the F40, they all need to meet an unpublished reserve price. On the other hand, these are just the seven-figure items.
There's another 16 Ferraris on the docket for the same auction with six-figure values, and even more from rival auction houses like Gooding & Company, Bonhams, and Mecum. And this is all before the dedicated Prancing Horse auction that RM is set to hold at the factory in Maranello next month.
But for now, try not to drool too much while you flip through the photos below, captured for RM Sotheby's by Theodore W. Pieper, Darin Schnabel, Remi Dargegen, David Bush, Juan Rivas, Josh Sweeney, Theo Civitello, and Karissa Hosek.