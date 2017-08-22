Early Uber Investor Wants Company To Merge With Tesla

One of the earliest investors in Uber says the ride-hailing company should join forces with Tesla to create the ultimate transportation company.
Speaking on his web show, This Week In Startups, angel investor Jason Calacanis said that Elon Musk could act as the chief executive of both Uber and Tesla and keep founder Travis Kalanick as a board member of Uber.
“If those two companies were together, they would beat everybody at transportation. They're on a collision course for sure, Calacanis said.
Of course, a tie-up between Tesla and Uber is highly improbable but for what it’s worth, Calacanis does have tight relationships with both companies, while also being an early supporter of Musk and the proud owner of a Model S serial number 00001. Of course, he also has a vested interest in the matter and would stand to make a lot of money if Uber and Tesla teamed up.
At the moment, the two firms are operating in distinct areas of the automotive market. However, both are developing self-driving software and Tesla intends on eventually launching fully-autonomous taxis, just like Uber.