Edo Competition 918 Spyder Is A Jet Fighter At Night

If you're looking to cause a stir, what better way to do so than by going flat out on the German autobahn at night, behind the wheel of a tuned Porsche 918 Spyder.
This particular 918 is also equipped with the Weissach package, which means less weight by about 40 kg (88 lbs). In turn, this gets you from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds, or 0.2 seconds quicker than stock.
You'll really feel the difference when taking the car from 0 all the way to 300 km/h (186 mph), as you'll get there 2.1 seconds sooner than without the package. Now, speaking of high speed runs, this one here is genuinely spectacular.
We're treated to a couple of different camera angles, one in front of the exhaust tips, the other behind them. Imagine driving behind this thing during the night. Of course, you'd need to be able to keep up with it first, which is no easy task.
As for the exhaust sound (at both low and high speed), we reckon the term "glorious" is an appropriate way to describe it.