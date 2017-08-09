Electric '79 Porsche 911, Sacrilegious Or The Way Of The Future?

As an all-electric Porsche 911 production car is still many years off becoming a reality, the owner of this 1979 Porsche 911 SC Targa decided to create his own electric 911.
Produced by Electric Classic Cars, the desirable air-cooled flat-six engine that made the 911 so iconic has been totally removed in favor of a powertrain derived from the original Tesla Roadster.
All up, the Tesla battery pack offers 54 kWh of juice and works in conjunction with two electric motors to provide seriously impressive acceleration in what is possibly the heaviest 1979 Porsche 911 on the road today.
For the most part, people do like electric cars, although they're almost always brand new and fresh out of the factory. Converting an internal combustion powered car to electric power is a more divisive issue, and when it comes to a 911 like this, which typically has a truly iconic engine, it’s hard not to feel some sadness.
What are your thoughts? Are you a fan of this electric 911 or not?