Elon Musk Reveals The SpaceX Spacesuit

Elon Musk has revealed the final design of SpaceX’s spacesuit and fittingly, it’s unlike any other spacesuit.
In his Instagram post detailing it, Musk says it was “incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function” and promised that more images of the spacesuit will be released in the coming days. Although the suit looks like something from a science fiction film, it has been tested to double vacuum pressure, Musk claims.
The spacesuit of course forms part of SpaceX’s aim of sending passengers into space with a manned version of its Crew Dragon capsule. Like the suit, the capsule adopts a minimalist design with unique seats and nothing but white and black surfaces.
If Musk has his way, SpaceX will fly two private citizens around the moon in 2018. While some have doubts about this happening so soon, there’s no doubt that those two citizens will at least look good as they venture into space.