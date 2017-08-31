Elon Musk Shows Hyperloop Hitting Over 200 MPH

Elon Musk has dropped a video showing a hyperloop pod hitting an impressive 201 mph (324 km/h) top speed.
The hyperloop transportation pod isn’t the work of Musk himself nor Tesla or SpaceX. Instead, it comes from the winning team of the second Hyperloop competition and was made by a group of 30 students from the Technical University of Munich.
As part of the competition, Musk’s team built a 0.8-mile test tube and the brief video shows that the technology is capable of blisteringly fast acceleration and deceleration. However, Musk believes that high acceleration won’t be needed when the hyperloop begins transporting passengers, saying the acceleration could be spread out over 20+ miles to ensure a smooth ride.
The outspoken chief executive ultimately believes that tests may be able to take the pod to speeds of around 800 mph (1,287 km/h) in the 0.8-mile tube.
Earlier this month, Musk revealed he wants to build his own hyperloop, despite two major startups also working on the fifth mode of transportation.
Btw, high accel only needed because tube is short. For passenger transport, this can be spread over 20+ miles, so no spilt drinks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2017
Hyperloop pod run by team WARR pic.twitter.com/ntaMsoxkZE— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2017